Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 866,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $86.37 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

