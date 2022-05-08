Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,163 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.03% of Compass Minerals International worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

CMP traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. 621,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

