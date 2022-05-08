Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.57% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after buying an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE PB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 832,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,584. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

