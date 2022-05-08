Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.63% of Commercial Metals worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 1,321,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

