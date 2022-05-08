Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,712. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

