Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 14,417,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,947,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $363.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

