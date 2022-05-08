Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $46.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,652 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.36% of Mueller Industries worth $46,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 222,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,909. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

