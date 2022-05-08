Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises about 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.10% of PDC Energy worth $52,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

