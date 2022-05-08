Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 23,896 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,561. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

