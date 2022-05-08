Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 498,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,201. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.