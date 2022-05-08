Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $191.75 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

