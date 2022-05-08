Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,193,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter.

RPV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 923,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

