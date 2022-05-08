Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $239.94. 2,942,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average is $280.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.11 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

