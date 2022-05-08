Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.97. 898,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,830. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

