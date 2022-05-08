Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $136.66 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.10.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

