Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,435. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $71.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

