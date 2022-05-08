Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 840 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $57.79. 57,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $68.49.

