Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.75. 3,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

