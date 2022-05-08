Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.
Shares of OYST stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.98. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
