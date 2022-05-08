Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of OYST stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.98. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

