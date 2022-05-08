Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

