Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 801,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.