Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on OEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

