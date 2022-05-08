Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $80,479.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058473 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

