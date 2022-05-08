OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

A number of research firms have commented on OGI. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSE:OGI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.73. 454,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.66.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

