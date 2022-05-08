OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 million, a PE ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.