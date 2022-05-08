OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Earnings Results

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 134,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

