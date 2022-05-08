OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.88.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,085,000 shares of company stock worth $3,351,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 214,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.