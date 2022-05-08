ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.13. 249,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

