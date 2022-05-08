On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.55

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.55 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 211.50 ($2.64). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.74), with a volume of 335,788 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.62. The company has a market capitalization of £363.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

