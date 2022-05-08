Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.48.

Shares of OKTA opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.56. Okta has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.