Oikos Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $23,420.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,981,237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00544572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038956 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,071.43 or 1.97745312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

