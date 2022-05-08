Nutrien’s (NTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.83.

NTR opened at C$133.68 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$71.31 and a 1-year high of C$147.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock has a market cap of C$73.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.8600013 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

