NULS Reaches Market Cap of $34.23 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

