NULS Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.83 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,612,250.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.