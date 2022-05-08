Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.