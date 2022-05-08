Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $559.33.

NVO stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

