NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 6,431,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

