Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

