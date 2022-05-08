Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NIO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,655,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,774,260. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NIO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

