NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321,537 shares during the quarter. Wipro makes up 2.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wipro by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wipro by 27.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.24. 2,487,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,491. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

