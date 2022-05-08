NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

