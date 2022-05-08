NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $403.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. 275,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

