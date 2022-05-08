NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $455,601.85 and $17.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00266971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014775 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.