New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

