New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NFE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $44.94. 2,014,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

