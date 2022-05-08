NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,679. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

