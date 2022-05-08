NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,176,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 477,545 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

