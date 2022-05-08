Needham & Company LLC Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $26.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

GTBIF opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

