Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 216,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 59.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $920,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.