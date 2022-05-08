National Bank Financial Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

